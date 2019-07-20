Mail carrier helps elderly woman get AC during dangerous heat wave

KANSAS CITY, Mo (CNN Newsource) — Millions of people across the country are currently facing sweltering temperatures with the majority of the country in the middle of a dangerous — potentially record-breaking– heat wave.

Escaping to the AC isn’t just a nicety at this point — it can be a safety issue.

But for one woman in Kansas City, it wasn’t an option — until her mail carrier stepped in.

Lovie Weekly got a special delivery she’ll never forget.

“It makes me feel overwhelmed. I’m thankful, very thankful.”

It’s an unlikely friendship that began just weeks ago.

Christy Zahnter is a mail carrier who has been delivering for about three weeks. Zahnter came across Weekly during her normal mailing route.

“I walked up to her, and when you walk up to somebody house, you can feel the air coming out, and I couldn’t feel the air,” Zahnter said. “It was hot in her house, so I asked her, ‘do you have air conditioning?’ and she said, ‘no honey, that broke years ago’.”

That encounter, early Wednesday morning is what prompted Zahnter to spring into action.

“The minute I left her house, I went to the barber shop,” she said. “I went to a couple of the other neighbors’ houses and just told them, ‘we got to get this lady an air conditioner’.”

And it didn’t take long for the message to spread.

Within hours, a nearby neighbor, Rick Struck, called his pastor at Grandview Park Presbyterian Church who donated a window air unit that was left sitting in storage.

“We talked and brought the air conditioner in and I put it in the window and installed it,” Struck said.

Weekly said it’s a community effort and kind act that she’s only seen on TV.

“I appreciate it very much, I’m very thankful,” she said as she felt the cool air blow through her bedroom window.

After a few rough years in and out of the hospital, Weekly said she’s happy for her new friendships, and just happy to be home.

“I been in and out, back and forth all last year,” she said. “This is 2019, I’m thanking God I finally made it home.”

Zahnter and her neighbors say they’re not done helping Weekly yet.

Right now, they’re working to try and get a ramp built so she can go outside in her wheelchair.