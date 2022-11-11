SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In the wake of Elon Musk’s chaotic takeover of Twitter, major advertising agencies have begun advising their clients to hit the pause button on Twitter advertising, according to reports. Omnicom Media Group sent an internal memo recommending clients pause spending on Twitter that was reported on by The Verge.

The move by Omnicom, which boasts major brands like British Airways, LegalZoom, Mercedes-Benz and Red Bull among others, follows a similar move by Interpublic Group that was reported by CNBC earlier this month.

According to The Verge, the Omicrom memo cites recent events it says could have “potential serious implications” for brands.

“Evidence that the risk to our clients’ brand safety has risen sharply to a level most would find unacceptable,” the memo reportedly reads. “We recommend pausing activity on Twitter in the short term until the platform can prove it has reintroduced safeguards to an acceptable level and has regained control of its environment.”

Musk’s short tenure in charge of the social media has been tumultuous. Last week, he laid off roughly half of Twitter’s staff, only to call many employees back because they had either been laid off by mistake, or were found to be too important to maintaining company operations to let go.

There have also been widespread resignations from staff members due to, among other things, Musk reversing the company’s work from home policy. The Tesla CEO has been extremely active on the platform himself, at times seemingly workshopping his ideas for the company’s direction in real-time with his many Twitter threads later emerging as policy changes.

Among his more contentious decisions has been to do away with the old blue check verification system in favor of a subscription service users pay $8 a month for. This has already caused widespread confusion with paid subscriber impersonating former blue check verified figures like LeBron James.

Twitter’s revenue model is largely based on advertising. But Musk’s seemingly erratic behavior since taking charge seems to be giving advertisers and brands alike pause about continuing to work with the platform.

German car manufacturer Volkswagen, General Motors and General Mills have all reportedly paused their Twitter advertising since Musk assumed control at the San Francisco-based company.

In a related move, Playbill Magazine, a theatrical publication that covers Broadway productions has announced it would no longer be active on Twitter, saying that “In recent weeks, Twitter, Inc. has greatly expanded its tolerance for hate, negativity, and misinformation.”