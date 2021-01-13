Major companies won’t support lawmakers who voted to decertify Biden election win

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 20: A Nike logo is seen at the Nike flagship store on 5th Ave. on December 20, 2019 in New York City. Revenue in the North American market, which accounts for the majority of Nikes sales, rose 5% from a year ago. The company said its Jordan brand had its first ever billion-dollar quarter. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Nike, Inc. announced it will not support the lawmakers who voted to decertify Joe Biden’s presidential election win.

Eight Republican senators and 139 representatives voted against certifying the results of the election.

Nike announced it won’t support the lawmakers who voted against the Electoral College results.

Similarly, major companies like Walmart Inc. and Disney suspended donations to the lawmakers who voted against the election certification.

Other companies including AT&T Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Mastercard Inc announced similar moves in the past several days.

Nike

Home Depot

Marriott

Comcast

Verizon

BC/BS Association



The list keeps growing and growing!!! I don’t like it, I LOVE IT!!! — That Rob Guy (@RobertPalaschak) January 13, 2021

Ultimately, Congress certified the election of Biden last week, ending attempts to overturn the results in two states.