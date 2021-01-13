Major companies won’t support lawmakers who voted to decertify Biden election win

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Nike, Inc. announced it will not support the lawmakers who voted to decertify Joe Biden’s presidential election win.
Eight Republican senators and 139 representatives voted against certifying the results of the election.
Nike announced it won’t support the lawmakers who voted against the Electoral College results.
Similarly, major companies like Walmart Inc. and Disney suspended donations to the lawmakers who voted against the election certification.
Other companies including AT&T Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Mastercard Inc announced similar moves in the past several days.
Ultimately, Congress certified the election of Biden last week, ending attempts to overturn the results in two states.
