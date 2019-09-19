Live Now
Powell Street BART station reopened after person struck by train

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Powell Street BART station is experiencing major delays following a major medical emergency, BART tweeted Thursday afternoon.

As of 4:16 p.m., the station has reopened.

According to BART, it was a collision between a train and a person.

BART officials have confirmed it was a fatality.

The delay was in the SFO, Millbrae, Daly City and East Bay directions.

At 2:02 p.m., BART officials first tweeted about the incident.

