Powell Street BART station reopened after person struck by train

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Powell Street BART station is experiencing major delays following a major medical emergency, BART tweeted Thursday afternoon.
As of 4:16 p.m., the station has reopened.
According to BART, it was a collision between a train and a person.
BART officials have confirmed it was a fatality.
The delay was in the SFO, Millbrae, Daly City and East Bay directions.
At 2:02 p.m., BART officials first tweeted about the incident.
