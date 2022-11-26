SANTA CLARA, Calif. (BCN) — The Santa Clara Police Department is reporting a major injury traffic collision that closed the San Tomas Expressway at El Camino Real Saturday morning.

The Santa Clara police and fire departments have responded to the collision. Police are asking people to avoid the area as crews work the scene.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The Santa Clara Police Department sent out a Traffic Advisory related to the incident Saturday morning at 6:15 a.m.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.