‘Major medical emergency’ closes 24th Street BART station

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The 24th Street BART station in San Francisco is closed Tuesday night because of a “major medical emergency,” the transit agency said.
Riders should expect a 20-minute delay in the SFO, Daley City, Dublin, Pleasanton and Antioch directions.
Trains are not stopping at the 24th Street station because of the emergency.
Officials say a person was reported on the tracks and may have been struck by a train.
Fire and police officers are on scene.
This is developing, check back for updates