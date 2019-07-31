‘Major medical emergency’ closes 24th Street BART station

SAN FRANCISCO – JULY 05: A commuter looks on as a Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) train pulls into a station July 5, 2005 in San Francisco, California. With a strike deadline looming at the end of the day, BART management and union representatives are feverishly trying to hammer out a contract that would keep […]

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The 24th Street BART station in San Francisco is closed Tuesday night because of a “major medical emergency,” the transit agency said.

Riders should expect a 20-minute delay in the SFO, Daley City, Dublin, Pleasanton and Antioch directions.

Trains are not stopping at the 24th Street station because of the emergency.

Officials say a person was reported on the tracks and may have been struck by a train.

Fire and police officers are on scene.

This is developing, check back for updates