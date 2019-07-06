Major rideshare changes coming to SFO starting Friday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco International Airport is set to launch new rules for rideshare pickups for domestic travelers starting Friday.

But not without push back from one of the companies those changes will affect, Uber.

SFO is moving all rideshare pick-ups to garage level five on Friday.

This comes as an effort to reduce traffic congestion at the airport.

Uber says the change would be bad for both riders and drivers.

However, several others she spoke with had positive opinions about the change.

“When I pick up from departure level, it sometimes takes me 25 minutes,” an Uber driver tells KRON4. “But when I pick up from the garage pick up here — it takes me just like five minutes.”

Uber says it’s been working with SFO and successfully diverted 22 percent of rides to the new location over the last year.

But SFO says it’s not enough.

Starting Friday, 100 percent of ride share pickups for domestic travelers will be moving through the new location.

Uber said in a statement that it’s concerned that moving all pick-ups could actually increase congestion, lower earnings for drivers and inconvenience riders.

Some riders say they are already experiencing these issues.

Around 5,000 Uber drivers signed a petition sent to SFO stating they were against the change.

Others driving up and around the new area on a slow Sunday say it’s better than down below — more organized and there’s only one entrance and exit.

One of the main concerns of passengers when this was announced a month ago was the lack of signage in the terminals to guide them.