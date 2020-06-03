Live Now
Majority of those arrested in Alameda County from out of region, sheriff says

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Department said the majority those of arrested Monday during George Floyd demonstrations were from out of the region.

There were several peaceful protests in the county, including in Dublin where around six hundred people gathered and marched through the city.

But there were still dozens of arrests across the county.

Alameda County Sheriff’s officials said 122 people were booked into Santa Rita Jail on Monday.

According to authorities, 82 of those individuals were not from Alameda County cities.

Several were from outside the region and state.

Those arrested are accused of a total of 382 various felony crimes.

They were arrested for various felony crimes including serious violence, robbery, burglary, looting, pursuits, stolen vehicles, weapons, and drugs, law enforcement said.

