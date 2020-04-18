Make-A-Wish Foundation grants San Jose girl’s wish

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The shelter-in-place experience just got a whole lot better for one San Jose teen when the Make-A-Wish foundation granted her dream of getting a puppy.

Sixteen-year-old Priscilla, who lives with cystic fibrosis, had just one wish — to raise her own emotional support puppy.

“Before I would just be be in my room, be sad, knowing that I can’t leave the house, more because of my sickness,” she said. “And having a puppy keeps me more distracted and more busy, because having to play with him more keeps me more busy.”

Nico the labradoodle is now nine weeks old and he’s already helping Priscilla deal with panic attacks and anxiety.

“There’s sometimes where I’m having coughing fits, like earlier today I was coughing, and he put his paw on my knee to let me know, ‘oh, I’m right here for you.'” she said.

The greater Bay Area Make-A-Wish foundation was thrilled to be able to execute Priscilla’s wish in a contact-free way, under shelter in place orders.

“It’s been sort of a couple extra hoops to jump through, but in fact, what’s kind of fun is that it feels like a make-a-wish again, because people are just helping us all the time,” Betsy Biern said.

The organization has relied on a large network of volunteers and donors to continue granting what wishes it can grant during the pandemic. A couple more are in the works, but about fifty wishes have had to be postponed.

“A good chunk of our wishes, kids love to go on trips, or they love to meet a favorite celebrity and we can’t do that right now,” Biern said.

It makes being able to grant the wishes of kids like Priscilla right now extra special.

The Make-A-Wish foundation is also hoping to keep wish kids spirits’ up by sending them video messages of hope during the pandemic. More information on that can be found here.

