SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A young male was stabbed early Saturday morning, and police are calling it a homicide, according to a tweet by San Jose Police Department.

The stabbing occurred around 1:36 a.m. in the area of Quimby Road and Caraston Way. The victim sustained a life-threatening injury as a result of the stabbing, police said. The suspect and motive in the incident are both unknown.

In a similar incident, the stabbing of two teens that occurred on Wednesday in Stockton is being investigated by police. The stabbing of both teens happened during a fight, according to an initial investigation by Stockton Police Department. Both teens were transported to a local hospital and expected to survive their injuries, police said.