(KTXL) — Latin music superstar Maluma announced a new United States tour that’ll stop at 30 cities this fall.

The Colombian singer-songwriter will begin the “Don Juan World Tour” in Sacramento at the Golden 1 Center on Aug. 31. The upcoming tour will follow his wildly successful “Papi Juancho Maluma World Tour 2022,” which sold out shows across the world.

Other California cities Maluma will perform at include San Jose, Los Angeles, Ontario and San Diego. Major cities the singer will stop at during his tour are Phoenix, New York City, Las Vegas, Chicago, Atlanta, New Orleans, Tampa, Orlando and Miami.

The singer’s show in Miami at the Kaseya Center will conclude the tour on Nov. 4.

Tickets for the Sacramento show will go on sale to the general public on May 26 at 10 a.m. Pre-sale tickets for the concert begin May 25 at 10 a.m.

Maluma isn’t the other music artist who is starting a tour in Sacramento. On Oct. 12, pop singer Pink will begin her “Trust Fall Tour” at the Golden 1 Center.

In March, Depeche Mode launched their 75-city world tour in Sacramento.