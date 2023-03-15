SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man who sexually assaulted a woman in her Tenderloin apartment has been convicted by a jury, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced. Sarith Soun violently attacked and attempting to rape a woman in her Tenderloin apartment in the early morning hours of June 22, 2022. He also threatened to kill her if she reported the incident to anyone, the DA said.

In a trial by jury, Soun was convicted of:

Assault to commit rape

Attempted rape

Sexual battery by restraint

Assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury

Criminal threats

“The jury’s verdict delivers justice for the survivor and reinforces that those who commit sexual assault in our city will be held accountable,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “We hope that this allows the survivor in this case to begin the process of healing. She has shown immeasurable courage through this prosecution, and I am confident that she will serve as an inspiration to other survivors.”

Sound was arrested on the day of the attack by the San Francisco Police Department. He has remained in custody since then and is facing more than 12 years in State Prison, according to the DA’s Office. Sentencing will be determined at a future court date which has not yet been set.