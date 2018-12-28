Man accused of fatally stabbing Nia Wilson may be incompetent to stand trial

A judge has suspended criminal proceedings against the man accused of stabbing and killing 18-year-old Nia Wilson.

28-year-old John Lee Cowell appeared in court on Thursday.

An Alameda County judge says there is substantial evidence that Cowell is incompetent to stand trial.

He is accused of killing Wilson and injuring her sister at the MacArthur BART station back in July.

Cowell’s attorney says it appears her client’s delusions and paranoia are becoming more common.

Two doctors will now evaluate Cowell.

The judge is expected to meet with attorneys in February to discuss their findings.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES