Sunnyvale police say they found these in the possession of a 22-year-old. (Photo courtesy of the Sunnyvale Dept. of Public Safety)

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) – When Sunnyvale police executed a search warrant on a man accused of selling narcotics to high school students, they found weapons, narcotics and cash according to a tweet.

Brandon Sanchez-Mejia, 22, was arrested “on numerous weapons & narcotics charges” after the warrant was executed, the tweet, from the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety, stated.

The warrant was sought after “information came to our attention that he was selling narcotics to students at Fremont High & Homestead High,” the tweet concluded.

The tweet also contained a picture of a gun, a clip, cash and marijuana.