VALLEJO, Calif. (BCN) — A man was arrested in Vallejo last week for allegedly causing more than $1,000 worth of damage to public property, police said in a Dec. 24 statement.

Thomas Dale Hughs is accused of spray-painting graffiti in multiple locations. He was taken into custody by Vallejo Police officers on Dec. 23.

The graffiti contained threatening messages to President Obama and President Biden, according to police. Hughs was booked into Solano County Jail.

