SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – – A man who threatened to kill U.S. Congressman Eric Swalwell plead guilty on Friday to charges of making threats to kill a member of the United States Congress, according to a press release from the US District Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

Joshua Hall, 22, of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania had previously plead guilty to a wire fraud charge for impersonating family members of former President Donald Trump on social media in order to solicit funds for a fake political organization. According to the DA’s Office, Hall made threats to kill Rep. Swalwell when he was on pre-trial release as he awaited sentencing for the fraud scheme.

The DA’s Office says Hall was arrested the day he made the threats and has been detained since then pending his sentencing. Hall is scheduled to be back in court for sentencing on Dec. 8.

Rep. Swalwell tweeted out gratitude on Friday for the FBI, Capitol Police, Department of Justice Criminal Division and Yonkers Police Department for preventing violence against himself and his staff members. In early August, KRON4 reported on a separate threatening phonecall left for the lawmaker.

Joshua Hall made terrifying threats to the staff of a United States Congressman whom he disliked rather than attempting to effect change through any of the freedoms of expression that all Americans enjoy. These threats of violence endanger our public officials and thwart common decency, which is why this Office will continue to prosecute crimes like those committed by Joshua Hall. US Attorney Damian Williams

According to the DA’s Office, on Aug. 29 Hall made a series of phone calls near Yonkers, New York out to Rep. Swalwell’s California office. Hall allegedly made threats to kill the congressman to three different staff members, the DA’s office states.

The press release says that Hall told staff members he had a lot of AR-15s, that he intended to come to the office with firearms and if he saw Rep. Swalwell he would kill him. Hall also stated that he hoped to “beat the s— out of” the congressman, according to the DA’s Office.

Hall pled guilty on Friday to one count of making interstate communications with a threat to injure. The DA’s Office says this crime carries with it a maximum sentence of five years in prison. The wire fraud charge that Hall previously plead guilty to has a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.