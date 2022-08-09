(KRON) — A man suspected of stealing a car and using it as a getaway vehicle in another crime is facing felony charges, according to a Facebook post from the the Daly City Police Department.

On June 4 a resident in Daly City reported that their Honda Civic was stolen from in front of their house. Soon after the stolen Honda was used as a getaway vehicle when suspects reportedly stole a catalytic converter in Daly City.

One of the suspects captured on surveillance video appeared to be acting as a lookout while holding a weapon of some sort, according to police. A few days later the stolen car was found in Oakland and returned to the owner.

Detectives with DCPD worked with Oakland PD to investigate the case. Michael Catangvi, 42, Oakland, was named as a suspect in the case. When he was identified Catangvi was already in custody in Alameda County for similar crimes. He faces multiple felony charges in San Mateo County.