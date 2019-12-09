Man approached San Ramon high school student, told her to ‘get in the car,’ district says

SAN RAMON (KRON) — The San Ramon Unified School District is warning parents and students to be vigilant after a high school student was approached after school by a man who told her to get into his car.

According to the district, the Dougherty Valley High School student was walking home Friday at 3:35 p.m. near Japonica Way and Ivy Hill Road when the man pulled beside her and asked if she wanted a ride.

The man in his 30s was driving a black Honda Sedan.

The man then told the girl to “get in the car,” the district said.

The girl refused and reported what happened to police when she got home.

The district is now warning the student community to be aware of stranger danger and to avoid talking to strangers when walking home.

Students are advised to walk the same pathway to school each day and to walk with a group of friends.

If you’re approached by a stranger, you should notify a parent or school official, the district advised.

The San Ramon Police Department is now investigating the incident.

Those with information are asked to contact police at (925) 973-2700.