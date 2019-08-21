Live Now
Man armed with Samurai sword arrested for burglary in Concord

CONCORD (KRON) — A man armed with a Samurai sword was arrested Tuesday in Concord in connection to a burglary at a non-profit charity.

The man was caught on surveillance camera breaking into the business overnight, according to police.

The officer who responded to the burglary later came into contact with a “suspicious” man walking down the street with the sword.

The officer recognized him as the same person from the burglary surveillance video and he was taken into police custody.

Police say they also found the man in possession of the items stolen from the non-profit business.

