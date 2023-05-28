(KRON) — A man was arrested after he allegedly brandished a knife at a family walking on the Joe Rodota Trail in Santa Rosa on Saturday, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

The family told police that they spotted an object in the middle of the hiking trail, and the family’s dog barked in response to what seemed to be an unknown object under a blanket. When they came closer, a man emerged from beneath the blanket.

The suspect then stood up and brandished a black knife with the blade out, police said. He reportedly lunged at the family and attempted to stab them.

KRON On is streaming now

The suspect then followed the three victims, threatened them and attempted to stab them several times, police said. The victims managed to capture some of the incident on camera.

The suspect was later identified by police as Darius Clark, 35, a homeless man who lives in the area. Clark is accused of assault with a deadly weapon. He was later found near panhandling near a Costco on Santa Rosa Avenue when he was arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail.