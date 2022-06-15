AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) — The Napa County Sherriff’s Department found evidence of bomb assembly at the residence of a man in American Canyon on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post.

At around 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, detectives from the Napa County Sherriff’s Department served a search warrant at the residence of George Wise on Goldeneye Court. The search of the residence revealed multiple explosive precursors, fusing systems, remote controls, an explosive cookbook, black powder, sensitizers as well as confinement devices.

An explosive precursor is a chemical that can be used for legitimate purposes but can also easily be made into an explosive by mixing it with other chemicals, or with a simple chemical process. Detectives on scene also located evidence that indicated Wise had built and ignited multiple cardboard explosive devices. Wise admitted to detectives that the precursors were being used to make homemade explosives (HME).

In the search police also found a baggie that contained a white powder substance which they believes to be methamphetamine. Wise was then arrested and booked into Napa County Jail on felony charges of possession of an explosive device and possession of materials with intent to construct an explosive device. He was also charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance. Wise is being held in jail on $100,000 bail.