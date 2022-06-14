MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — Mountain View Police arrested a man who inappropriately touched a teenager girl on Friday, June 10, according to a press release.

At about 2:15p.m. on June 10 officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Castro Street due to a report that a man walked past a group of teenagers and touched a 16-year-old inappropriately, according to the press release. The 16-year-old’s sister, who was also with the group, ran after the suspect and took a video recording of him while he ran away.

Officers used that video and were able to locate the suspect in the parking lot at a nearby CalTrain station. He was later identified as Andrew Garcia. Garcia was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and molesting or annoying someone under the age of 18. He was then booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

Lt. Scott Nelson of MVPD said, ““I am proud that our officers found this individual so quickly – our children should be safe no matter where they are … Also, kudos to the victim’s sister, who was instrumental in helping us identify this suspect.”