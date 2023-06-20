(KRON) — A man was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of crashing a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, according to the Pacifica Police Department. There were two small children in the car at the time of the crash.

Police say just before noon they were called to the area of Fairway and Seaside drives after a non-injury collision in the area. Before officers arrived at the scene, a caller reported a white Chevrolet sedan had crashed into a parked vehicle. The driver was attempting to flee the scene, the caller said.

Officers found the vehicle and determined that Emmanuel Nunez, 40, of Union City was behind the wheel when the car crashed. Nunez spoke to officers who determined that he was showing signs of being under the influence of alcohol, and police say he was inebriated at the time of the crash.

Two children, a 7-year-old and 9-year-old child, were inside of Nunez’s vehicle at when it crashed. Both children walked away without injuries, and they were later released to a guardian.

Nunez was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and child endangerment. He was later booked into the San Mateo County Main Jail.

Police are still investigating this crash. Anyone who has further information is asked to reach out the the PPD at 650-738-7314 about case number 23-1580.