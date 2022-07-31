Shooting in SF sends one person to the hospital, one arrested (Photo courtesy of Citizen)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting in San Francisco Sunday afternoon, according to a statement from San Francisco Police Department (SFPD).

At around 3:38 p.m. Sunday afternoon, SFPD officers with the Tenderloin Station were called to McAllister and Jones due to a reported shooting. Callers shared a suspect description with police. After officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Emergency medical personnel were called to the scene and took the victim to a local hospital for treatment. The victim’s exact injuries are unknown at this time.

Officers searched the area and found a person matching the suspect description; he was later detained. This is still an active investigation, and anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.