(BCN) — A 47-year-old Hayward man was arrested after allegedly hitting two women, killing one and seriously injuring the other, with a vehicle in San Francisco’s Sunset District on Monday morning, according to police. The collision was reported shortly after 10:50 a.m. Monday in the area of 24th Avenue and Santiago Street, where officers arrived and found the two victims.

One was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that are considered life-threatening, police said. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Robert Green, was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries and investigators determined he had been allegedly operating the vehicle while under the influence of drugs.

He was booked into jail upon release from the hospital on suspicion of DUI, vehicular manslaughter, reckless driving, speeding and other violations, police said. The name of the woman who died in the collision was not immediately available. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the police department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.