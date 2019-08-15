Man arrested after trying to kidnap girl walking to school in South San Francisco, police say

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly trying to kidnap an 11-year-old walking to school with a classmate.

According to the South San Francisco Police Department, the girl and classmate were approached by the suspect just before 8 a.m. in the 700 block of Palm Avenue.

The 37-year-old suspect, identified as Christopher Cole, grabbed the girl and put his hand over her mouth, police said.

A good Samaritan stepped in and confronted Cole.

Police later found the man living at an adult care home in the area.

The man was charged with attempted kidnapping and child annoyance.

Detectives are now working to determine the suspect’s motive.

Those with information on the incident or suspect are asked to contact the South San Francisco Police Department.