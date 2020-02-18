Man arrested after trying to kidnap woman from her Mountain View home

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities have arrested a man who allegedly tried to kidnap a 53-year-old woman from her home Monday night.

According to police, the suspect – identified as 33-year-old Jeremiah Porter – showed up at the victim’s house on Montelena Court around 10:30 p.m. and began to repeatedly ring her doorbell.

When she opened the door, Porter forced himself inside, grabbing her by the neck and indicating he needed to get away from the area.

At some point, officials said Porter tried to force the victim into her own car.

She was able to escape and run to a neighbor’s home, while Porter drove away in her car.

Porter was later found after someone reported a man matching his description throwing rocks at windows and yelling in the same area as the attempted kidnapping.

Porter climbed a car port in an effort to get away from police but was taken into custody.

Police said they are looking to speak to anyone who may have seen or had interactions with Porter after he indicated he had contact with other residents in the area.

Anyone who interacted with Porter between late Friday night and early Tuesday morning is asked to contact Officer Bobby Taylor at robert.taylor@mountainview.gov.

