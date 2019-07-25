Man arrested after vandalizing police car in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Police officers responded to a vandalism incident on Sunday.

Officers arrived to the intersection of 16th Street and Albion Street around 12:49 a.m. where they parked their patrol car on the southeast corner of the intersection and began to investigate.

During the investigation, officers heard a man yelling obscenities at them followed by the sound of a loud bang.

The officers immediately returned to their car where they found broken glass on the rear of the car as well as a man fleeing the area on a skateboard.

Officers initiated a foot pursuit and after a short chase, were able to arrest the man and detain him.

After examining social media video and multiple witness statements, officers were able to identify the suspect as 24-year-old Neil Norgren of San Francisco.

Norgren was booked into the San Francisco County Jail on charges of vandalism, resisting arrest and a traffic violation.