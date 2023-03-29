SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was arrested after a woman realized she was being recorded in the dressing room of a clothing cleaner in San Francisco in November, and police are now looking for other victims, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

On the morning of Nov. 15, a woman walked into a clothing cleaner business on the 1100 block of Divisadero Street to have a clothing item altered. As she was inside of the dressing room she noticed a clock inside. After leaving, she realized the clock may have been a discrete camera used for home security.

The woman told police that some reviewers of the business noted they had been harassed by a man who worked at the business. The victim then grew concerned that she and others may have been secretly recorded inside of the changing room.

SFPD’s Special Victims Unit took over the investigation and learned that five other victims had filed police reports describing similar incidents where a man placed a clock inside of the fitting room they were changing in. The victims said the man came into the fitting room and adjusted the clock multiple times, which led them to believe they were being recorded while they undressed for clothing alterations.

The man was later identified as Andrew Hong, 31, of San Francisco. On Saturday, police served a search warrant at Hong’s residence and the dry cleaning business. Evidence was found and seized. Hong was arrested on six misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy.

Police believe Hong may have had more victims. Those who may have visited a clothing cleaner on the 1100 block of Divisadero Street within the last year are asked to contact SFPD at 415-553-9225 and reference case number 220787181. Anyone with information about this case is also asked to contact SFPD’s 24-hour tip line at 415-575-4444 or text “Tip” to TIP411 to begin a message thread with police.