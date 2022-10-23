BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) – A man has been arrested following a Brentwood home burglary Saturday, according to Brentwood Police Department.

During the afternoon, officers were called to a home on Trinity Drive after a homeowner found a burglar inside their house. The burglar fled from the residence, but police were able to locate the suspect, Damonee Andrews.

The 22-year-old ran away from officers while dropping stolen property taken from the residence. A few hours later, an officer spotted Andrews walking. When Andrews noticed the officer had seen him, he started running towards a nearby apartment complex.

Officers located Andrews on a second story balcony before he jumped off. Brentwood police were eventually able to capture Andrews after a foot pursuit.

Andrews was arrested and booked on charges of burglary and obstructing officers.