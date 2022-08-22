PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — A man was arrested in Petaluma early Sunday for allegedly brandishing a pistol at people in the downtown area.

Police were sent to the 100 block of Kentucky Street at a little past midnight after someone called in to report that a man was brandishing a gun at several people. Officers arrested George Ruiz, a 22-year-old Petaluma resident, and allegedly found a loaded Smith and Wesson pistol in his waist band, police said.

The gun’s serial number appeared to be altered and it also allegedly had a large-capacity magazine, according to police. Officers also allegedly found what they suspected to be cocaine on Ruiz, police said.

Ruiz was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a firearm in public, assault with a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance while armed and possession of a large capacity magazine, according to police.

