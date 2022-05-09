(KRON) — A suspect was arrested for burglary inside a Palo Alto Goodwill store last Thursday night after police responded to an alarm that was tripped. Desmond Stites, 55, was found inside and arrested for burglary.

The Palo Alto Police Department confirmed in a statement that its 24-hour dispatch center received a burglar alarm activation from the Goodwill of Silicon Valley at about 9:23 p.m. on Thursday, May 5. Officers responded and upon arriving, discovered a door open at the rear of the building. Police conducted a search of the store and found Stites, of Amboy, Washington, inside.

He was taken into custody without incident.

An investigation revealed that Stites had entered the store through a rear door that was likely unsecured. Once inside the store, the suspect began looking for items to steal, according to the statement from the department. Stites was wearing a pair of gloves stolen from the store at the time of his arrest.

The suspect was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for commercial burglary which is a felony.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call the Palo Alto Police Department’s 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413.