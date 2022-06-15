MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) – Milpitas Police arrested a driver on suspicion of DUI after he caused multiple collisions and hit a light pole, according to a Facebook post from police.

At 12:28p.m. on Tuesday, people reported a driver may be under the influence of drugs or alcohol near the 1000 block of Montague Expressway. Shortly after that another person reported that the same vehicle hit their car. Then, a third person called to report that the same vehicle had struck a light pole near the 1500 block of Centre Pointe Drive.

A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after causing multiple collisions and crashing into a light pole. (Photo courtesy of the Milpitas Police Department)

As officers arrived on scene the driver, a 40-year-old Pleasant Hill resident, got out of the car and fled from the scene. Officers pursued on foot, and took the suspect into custody on Newbury Street. The suspect was then taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries he sustained in the collision, according to police.

The man was later booked into into the local jail on suspicion of DUI and multiple counts of hit and run. Milpitas Police noted that the community members who reported these incidents so quickly were “instrumental in our investigation.”