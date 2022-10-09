MENLO PARK, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Menlo Park on Friday arrested a man in connection with narcotics and firearm crimes following a parole compliance check.

Artemio Sepulveda, 25, of Menlo Park, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a large capacity magazine, carrying a loaded handgun and not being the registered owner, possession of a narcotic controlled substance and violation of parole, according to the Menlo Park Police Department.

Police said officers contacted Sepulveda at the front of his residence in the 700 block of Pierce Road, and while officers were speaking with him, they observed a 9mm semi-automatic firearm in plain view and within reach.

Sepulveda was taken into custody without incident, and during a subsequent search of his residence, officers located two pounds of marijuana, suspected fentanyl, a digital scale, gang indicia and two 9mm 100-round high-capacity magazines, police said.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Sepulveda is on parole for residential burglary and brining narcotics into a secured jail facility and was out on bail for possession of a firearm and driving under the influence, police said.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.