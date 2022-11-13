SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A man was arrested following a traffic stop for possession of a firearm Friday, according to Santa Rose Police Department.

Shortly after 11 p.m., a police officer conducted a traffic stop for a mechanical violation near Bennet Valley Road and South East Street. As the officer approached the vehicle, they noticed a strong marijuana smell coming from the car.

The driver, Daniel Reyes admitted to having an open container of marijuana and refused to step out of the vehicle. After refusing to come out from the car again, the driver was placed under arrest.

A hidden switchblade was found on the 23-year-old as well as a switchblade knife in the driver’s door. Officers then located a zippered bag container, a loaded black revolver, two loaded speed loaders, and 41 loose rounds.

Reyes was arrested for possession of a switchblade, resisting arrest, possession of a firearm and carrying a firearm that is concealed.