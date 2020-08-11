Man arrested for pouring acid-like liquid into SF-Marin Food Bank trucks

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – A man has been arrested for allegedly pouring acid into the gas tanks of five vehicles at the Marin Food Bank.

The incident happened on August 2nd at 6:25 am.

San Rafael police identified the suspect as 38-year-old Shahin Farman.

The Marin Food Bank captured the suspect on the building’s security camera and say the damage from the incident is around $50,000.

According to officials, Farman was known to law enforcement and was believed to be living in his car in the Northern Marin area (Novato and San Rafael).

The Novato Police Department and San Rafael Police Department worked together to locate and arrest the Farman.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

