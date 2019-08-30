Man arrested for sexual and physical assault, battery, kidnapping in San Jose

Live Now
SAN JOSE (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department arrested a man suspected of multiple crimes on Thursday in Morgan Hill.

Luis Cuevas Gomez was arrested for sexual assault, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, robbery criminal threats and lewd and lascivious acts.

Between June 28 and Aug. 29, detectives investigated three cases in which the suspect contacted sex workers near 1st Street and Keyes Street in San Jose.

Cuevas Gomez reportedly would pick the victims up in his car, drive them to a nearby secluded parking lot and physically and sexually assault them.

At one point, the suspect brandished a firearm.

Police booked Cuevas Gomez into Santa Clara County Jail.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call (408) 277-4104.

