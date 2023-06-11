(Photo by Paul J. RICHARDS / AFP) (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

(BCN) — Monterey police arrested a 25-year-old Seaside man on Wednesday in relation to a sexual battery that occurred in a Macy’s store in the Del Monte Center.

Police first responded to reports of a man groping someone at the Macy’s on 1420 Del Monte Center at 5:42 p.m.

Upon further investigation, police said they found that the man allegedly attempted another sexual battery earlier in the day.

Anyone with more information about the sexual battery is encouraged to contact Sergeant Greg Galin at 831-646-3872 or galin@monterey.org.

