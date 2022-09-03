MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) – A Watsonville man was arrested following a pursuit and found with more than 20 stolen tires early Friday.

At around 5:15 a.m., reports were made about a theft in progress at a BMW dealership located on the 100 block of East El Camino Real. The suspect was driving a brown SUV and appeared to be stealing tires from the outside rack of the dealership, according to surveillance video.

The suspect, Jonathan Ayala Contreras, drove away as the first officer arrived on scene. After a brief pursuit, officers were able to catch up to the 24-year-old.

Contreras stopped his car and began to run away. Officers tackled him and arrested him without further incident.

A search of Contreras’ vehicle revealed more than 20 stolen tires that were confirmed to have been taken from the BMW dealership. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail and charged with grand theft, resisting arrest, reckless evasion of a peace officer and multiple warrants.