Man arrested in connection to a series of sexual batteries near UC Berkeley

BERKELEY (KRON) – Police in Berkeley have arrested a man in connection to a series of sexual batteries that happened in the area of the UC Berkeley campus.

The Berkeley Police Department says three women in their 20’s reported a man riding a bicycle grabbing their ‘buttocks and/or genital area.’

The first incident happened on July 18 around 8:14 a.m. as a woman was walking near the intersection of Bancroft Way and Fulton Street.

Around 8:50 a.m. a second woman was walking on the 2400 block of Channing Way when she was approached by the suspect.

On July 19, around 8:40 p.m. a third woman reported the incident saying she was walking near the intersection of Hearst Avenue and Walnut Street.

Detectives spotted a man matching the suspect description riding a bike downtown on Monday.

The man was detained and following further investigation, he was arrested.

The suspect has been identified as 37-year-old Jodonnell Powell.

He was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and violation of his probation.

If you have any information on these crimes, you are asked to contact the police department at (510) 981-5735.