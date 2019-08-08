Man arrested in connection to South San Francisco murder

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Mateo County Sheriff released a new mug shot of Vincent Osegueda, a 34-year-old who was arrested on murder charges on August 5.

Police responded to the 800 block of Airport Boulevard on August 5 around 10 a.m. to the report of an assault. After observing Osegueda exiting a secluded area police found an unconscious 62-year-old. Paramedics performed life saving measures, but the victim died on the scene.

Osegueda was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County jail for murder.

Investigators are still determining the motive of the suspect.