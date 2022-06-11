(BCN)- San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Friday arrested a man in connection with an assault with a coffee cup.

James Cook, 62, of Redwood City, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Friday at 10:02 p.m., deputies responded to the 3400 block of E. Bayshore Road on a report of an assault.

Deputies located the victim suffering from lacerations and abrasions to his face.

Deputies searched the area and located the suspect, identified as Cook, walking down the street, and he was taken into custody.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation.

