REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Redwood City last week arrested a suspect in connection with an August shooting incident.

Jesus Jahir SosaOrtega, 19, of Redwood City, was arrested on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm and possession of a a destructive device, according to the Redwood City Police Department. On Aug. 2 at 8:43 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Cedar Street on a report of a firearm that was discharged in the area.

Responding officers located a subject, identified as SosaOrtega, who tried to flee from offices but was ultimately detained. Police said SosaOrtega was found to be in possession of a loaded stolen handgun, and further investigation revealed he had fired the handgun multiple times that evening.

Police said there was no evidence anyone was struck by the gunfire. On Oct. 5, detectives served arrest and search warrants at SosaOrtega’s residence, and he was taken into custody.

During the search of the residence, investigators found illegal high-explosive fireworks, police said.

