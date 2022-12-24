PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Pacific Grove on Tuesday arrested a man in connection with several crimes following a probation search of his residence.

Thomas Nichols, 57, was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, probation violation and on an outstanding warrant, according to the Pacific Grove Police Department. On Tuesday, officers contacted Nichols as he was leaving his residence in the 300 block of 12th Street.

Police said he had an outstanding warrant and was on probation. During a search of his residence, officers discovered a firearm, suspected methamphetamine and a large amount of drug paraphernalia.

Another resident, identified as Sandi Thornhill, 52, was cited and released from the scene for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said. Code enforcement officials also determined the home was uninhabitable due to a large amount of clutter, blocked doors and windows and potentially hazardous electrical conditions, police said.

