Man arrested in deadly hit-and-run in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) – San Jose police have arrested a suspect in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash on Friday.

Around 12:47 p.m. officers responded to a vehicle versus bicyclist collision on Curtner Avenue at Briarwood Drive.

Authorities arrived to find the bicyclist in the road. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The coroners office has yet to release the identity of the victim.

Investigators determined that the man was riding a bike on Curtner when a man driving a white Ford hit him.

The driver of the Ford, identified as 35-year-old Anthony Trusso, fled the scene without stopping.

Authorities were able to identify the driver and the car involved, leading them to Trusso.

Trusso has since been booked into Santa Clara County Jail for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Authorities say this is the 24th fatal collision this year.

If you have information on the collision, you’re asked to contact police at (408) 277-4654.