EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. (BCN) — A man suspected in an East Palo Alto killing Friday night was arrested in San Francisco on Saturday.

Darnell McKean, 47, was taken into custody in the Mission District at about 6:10 p.m., East Palo Alto police said in news release Saturday night. McKean is suspected of stabbing to death Mario Ventura, 50, on July 29 during an argument at a residence on the 1900-block of Cooley Street.

KRON On is streaming news live now

East Palo Alto Interim Police Chief Jeff Liu said McKean would be booked into San Mateo County jail on murder charges. Liu said the arrest was made with assistance from the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office, the Atherton Police Department, Menlo Park Police Department, San Mateo County Gang Task Force and the San Francisco Police Department.

It is the fourth homicide of the year in East Palo Alto, according to Liu.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.