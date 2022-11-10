SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON)– A man accused of pointing firearm at three juveniles has been arrested, the San Jose Police Department announced. The incident occurred on September 23, 2022, at approximately 7:15 p.m.

The three juveniles, who were aged between 11 and 13, were walking on McLaughlin Avenue in San Jose when they were approached by the suspect in a vehicle. According to the police, the man began making verbal comments at the juveniles from his vehicle.

In addition to the verbal exchange the suspect pointed a handgun with a high-capacity magazine at the victims before speeding away. The victims called 911 to report the incident and Patrol Officers responded, according to police.

Image: San Jose PD

Detectives from San Jose PD’s Department Assaults Unit began an investigation into the incident. The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Sumeet Khaira.

During the course of the investigation, detectives used various investigative tools and techniques, including an automated license plate reader cameras recently installed in San José.

An arrest warrant was obtained for the suspect, and he was taken into custody by the Covert Response Unit on November 3, 2022, in San José. The firearm used in this incident and an illegal high-capacity magazine were in his vehicle at the time of the arrest.

He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a firearm. Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Gaarde of the SJPD’s Assaults Unit at 4560@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-4161.