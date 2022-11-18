SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN)– Police in Santa Rosa have arrested a suspect in connection with illegally possessing a firearm and other crimes following an altercation at a restaurant on Wednesday. Mostafa Sarah, 38, of Cloverdale, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, making criminal threats and resisting/obstructing arrest, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

On Wednesday at 8:57 p.m., police received a call about a man who had displayed a handgun during an altercation at a restaurant in the 200 block of Mission Boulevard. Police said the suspect, later identified as Sarah, left the restaurant as officers were responding and ran away from officers after being contacted.

Following a short foot pursuit, Sarah was taken into custody, police said. Police said he dropped a loaded Glock handgun as he was being taken into custody.

