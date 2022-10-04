(KRON) — A man wanted for a brutal carjacking in Santa Rosa on Sunday has turned himself into police, according to a statement from Santa Rosa Police Department.

Rico Leaton-Gomez turned himself in at the Sonoma County Jail on Tuesday morning just before 11 a.m. Officers with SRPD took Leaton-Gomez into custody without incident. He was later booked into jail for the following charges:

245(a) PC – (Felony) Carjacking

243(d) PC – (Felony) Felony Battery

368(b)(1) PC – (Felony) Elder Abuse

3452 PC – (Felony) Violation of Post Release Community Supervision

Police had been searching for Leaton-Gomez after the carjacking of a 67-year-old man in Santa Rosa. A surveillance camera nearby captured the incident. Video shows Rico Leaton-Gomez punching the elderly man in the face multiple times, breaking his nose and leaving facial lacerations behind.