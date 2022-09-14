SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested after leading police on a chase through San Rafael on Tuesday night, according to the San Rafael Police Department.

On Tuesday night at 10 p.m., an SRPD officer responded to a medical emergency was traveling through the intersection between Third Street and Lincoln Avenue when he noticed a vehicle moving at a high rate of speed. The officer was concerned that the vehicle was going to collide with his police vehicle. Just before impact, the vehicle skidded to a stop.

The officer proceeded to head towards the medical emergency, but he was canceled from the call. At this time he was able to go back to the intersection of Third Street and Lincoln Avenue to locate the reckless driver. The officer was able to locate the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver, later identified as Bryan Donan Lopez-Lopez, 25, of Santa Rosa, evaded the officer and a police pursuit began.

The officer pursued Lopez-Lopez west on Fifth Avenue. Lopez-Lopez proceeded to make evasive and erratic manuevers to avoid the officer, but he turned onto Ray Court and hit a dead end before coming to a stop.

Additional officers arrived on scene and began to instruct Lopez-Lopez, but according to police he did not comply. Bilingual officers tried to speak with Lopez-Lopez in English and Spanish, but they then witnessed him making erratic movements inside of the vehicle. Officers attempted to deescalate for over 20 minutes before he began to cooperate. Officers were able to detain him without incident.

Officers suspected that Lopez-Lopez was intoxicated during their interactions, and he was later determined to have a blood alcohol content above the legal limit of .08%. He was booked into Marin County Jail for felony evading an officer, suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, obstructing a peace officer, and driving while unlicensed.

Those with any information about this incident are asked to contact San Rafael Police at 415-485-3000. Tips can also be made online.